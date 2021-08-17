Inherent to drop Steve McQueen capsule collection

Luxury menswear brand Inherent has announced it will be partnering with the Steve McQueen estate on a new driver’s capsule collection.

Steve McQueen by Inherent aims to exhibit a distinct representation of the actor and driver’s classic style, bringing an updated and modern essence to traditional apparel and accessories. Each piece will be tailored to the buyer’s own lifestyle, with suits and other products handmade to order. Inherent hope to bring the cultural icon’s style back to life.

Inherent founder, Taylor Drape said in a statement: “When I think of Steve McQueen, I think of the ‘King of Cool.’ Always stylish, with a bit of an edge to him. Steve is known for being a movie star, a race car driver and much more. It is an incredible feeling to be able to design an officially licensed driver’s capsule with his name and legacy attached. I am overjoyed to bring this collection to the world and driving enthusiasts everywhere.”

The McQueen estate is represented by Ben Group Inc. and Greenlight, a group organisation establishing partnerships between brands and influencers.

“The timing for this collection with Inherent could not be more perfect,” said Liz Van Denburg, director of merchandise licensing at Greenlight. “We are always looking for new ways to connect modern day consumers with legendary icons, and this collaboration will bring Steve McQueen into the new realm of tailored clothing. We’re always looking for best-in-class partners, and Inherent’s vision, quality and authenticity makes them the perfect partner to capture the timeless, iconic style of Steve McQueen.”

Inherent’s announcement follows its recent partnership with IndyCar driver Conor Daly, who became the brand ambassador for its Dressed for Life campaign supporting men’s mental health. The brand considers itself a movement next to a tailor, regularly partnering with national organisations for the benefit of men’s health, with the goal of dressing a man to express inner confidence and self-expression.

Fans of the brand and actor will be able to see sneak peeks of the collection in the coming months, including a special presentation at the Steve McQueen Car and Motorcycle show.