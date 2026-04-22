Innovation and visibility for emerging designers at Meet Fashion Talent

‘Meet Fashion Talent’ has reinforced the Region of Murcia as a platform for emerging fashion talent following the successful first edition held on April 18 at the Auditorio y Centro de Congresos Víctor Villegas. Organised by the regional Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports through the Instituto de las Industrias Culturales y las Artes, the event reached full capacity and showcased a mix of fashion, music and creative programming throughout the afternoon.

The programme featured runway presentations from finalists and winners of the ‘Meet Fashion Impulsa’ initiative, alongside selected emerging designers. Collections ranged from culturally inspired concepts to experimental proposals, while live music and DJ performances contributed to the atmosphere. The closing show by designer Pablo Erroz marked one of the highlights, bringing a presence more commonly seen at major fashion weeks to the regional stage.

Beyond the runway, the event included exhibitions such as “Insectum,” a fashion and beauty photography installation centred on upcycling and biodegradable materials, as well as a display of works interpreting the identity of the region by established Spanish designers. The programme concluded with an awards ceremony recognising emerging talent, with honours presented across categories including best collection, communication plan and presentation dossier.

With its debut edition, ‘Meet Fashion Talent’ positions itself as a growing cultural initiative supporting innovation and offering visibility to new generations of designers in the Spanish fashion landscape.