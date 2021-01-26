Institut Français de la Mode awarded ‘EESPIG’ label

Institut Français de la Mode (IFM) has been awarded the ‘EESPIG’ label (Etablissement d'enseignement supérieur privé d'intérêt général).

The label, which is now obtained by about sixty education institutions, is awarded to private non-profit higher educational establishments that are in contract with the state.

It has been awarded by order of the country’s Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation.

“18 months after the merger between the Ecole de la Chambre Syndicale de la Couture Parisienne and IFM that gave birth to the Institut Français de la Mode, this distinctive label commends and rewards the remarkable work of the teams to make the Institut Français de la Mode a model of academic excellence and professional relevance,” said Xavier Romatet, director general of the institution, in a statement in French.

He continued: “This distinction honors us and obliges us to constantly continue to optimize the quality of teaching and research to become a key global player in education and training in all areas of the fashion industry.”

The new certification comes as IFM prepares to move into its new 9,000 square metre campus located at 34 Quai d'Austerlitz in Paris. The new location will welcome 850 students when it opens in the coming months.