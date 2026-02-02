Institution wins Zalando Visionary Award 2026

Institution, an Italian-founded brand, has won the 2026 Zalando Visionary Award. The brand was recognised “for its social and artistic approach, its commitment to the community and the preservation of declining artisanal skills in fashion,” explained Zalando management in a statement.

During Copenhagen Fashion Week in August, Institution will present its SS27 collection on the runway with support from Zalando. This support includes mentorship, casting and financial backing for the show's production.

Founded in Italy by Galib Gassanoff, the brand is firmly rooted in the designer's Azerbaijani cultural heritage. “The brand pushes the boundaries of fashion, using craftsmanship, natural materials and community engagement to strengthen its social impact while preserving declining artisanal skills,” the press release reads.

The three 2026 finalists, Institution, Kylo Ho and Milk of Lime, were selected by an international jury of industry experts.

“I am delighted to congratulate Institution on winning the Zalando Visionary Award. Galib's determination to enhance craftsmanship, combined with his ability to integrate diverse cultural experiences, was the decisive factor. On behalf of the Zalando team, we look forward to seeing how Institution will continue to contribute to a more inclusive and innovative industry,” emphasised Sara Spännar, jury member and vice president of brand and creative at Zalando.

“I believe in the value of sharing my brand with the world and I am deeply grateful every time this value is recognised. I want to thank everyone who has supported my vision since its inception and who has helped me achieve this result,” said Galib Gassanoff, founder of Institution.

The brand will also receive mentorship from Edward Buchanan, an expert jury member, creative director and cultural promoter. Additionally, it will be awarded a cash prize of 50,000 euros and a further 35,000 euros to support the production of the show.