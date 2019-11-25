Interactive poll: What do you think about the new Prada x Adidas collab?

Fashion
It's finally here. The first pictures of the collaboration between German sportswear giant Adidas and Italian fashion house Prada were unveiled on Monday.
The limited-edition product sees the iconic Adidas Originals Superstar model in white adorned with black Prada logos. There are only 700 pairs and each comes with a different serial number. The shoes, as well as a white minimalistic bowling bag bearing the logos of the two brands, will be on from December 4.
Has the collaboration reached its creative potential, as some might initially have hoped?? Answer a few questions below to see what others think.
Picture: Adidas