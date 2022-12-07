InterContinental Edinburgh The George teams up with Edinburgh College of Art for Christmas

Students from Edinburgh College of Art have unveiled a collection of luxury, sustainable festive decorations for the lobby Christmas tree at the InterContinental Edinburgh The George.

The decorations, created with off-cuts provided by Scottish fine cashmere, wool and accessories luxury brand Johnstons of Elgin, were inspired by different aspects of the city-centre hotel décor and furnishings, as well as the tales of literary greats, who were once guests in the Georgian townhouse.

Image: InterContinental Edinburgh The George

The festive display was the result of a partnership between the hotel and BA (Hons) Textiles students at Edinburgh College of Art to spotlight young UK design talent and highlight the InterContinental Edinburgh The George's commitment to sustainability.

Highlights from the Christmas decorations include a bauble fashioned from tweed and tartan featuring intricate beadwork and hand embroidery of Robert Burns, while another student took inspiration from the hotel’s Georgian architecture and decor.

Image: InterContinental Edinburgh The George

Commenting on being part of the project, Edinburgh College of Art student Anna Reid, said in a statement: “It was fascinating to work on a live brief and get the opportunity to learn about the Georgian era. My final design took inspiration from the hotel’s mirrors, windows and archways, to create patterns with delicate embellishments on the gorgeous Scottish fabrics.”

Stephanie Lee, director of sales at InterContinental Edinburgh The George, added: “We’re thrilled the students found this such a valuable experience and the result is really impressive. We’re very proud of our Georgian heritage and it was wonderful to be able to share this with the next bright young minds and see their interpretations come to life in this collection which is now a centre point for our guests to enjoy this winter.”

Image: InterContinental Edinburgh The George