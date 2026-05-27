Isabel Marant and Havaianas join forces for first limited-edition collaboration
Brazilian flip-flop brand Havaianas and French fashion house Isabel Marant have launched a joint capsule collection. The collection was released on May 22, marking the first collaboration between the two brands.
The capsule consists of four styles across two silhouettes. In addition to a rework of the classic Havaianas flip-flop, the collaboration also introduces a style with a thicker sole and a more sculptural shape. Isabel Marant added ikat prints, faux leather and round metal studs to the designs. The flip-flops are available in several colourways, including sand, red, black and beige.
Prices range from 120 euros for the classic styles to 195 euros for the version with studs and a voluminous sole. The collection is sold through selected Havaianas and Isabel Marant stores and via both brands' e-commerce sites.
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