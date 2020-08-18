ISawItFirst donates 135,000 pounds to the NHS

British fashion e-tailer ISawItFirst has raised 135,000 pounds for the NHS.

The Manchester-based company teamed up with the Manchester Foundation Trust Charity in March to support those working on the frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company raised the money by launching a 24-piece collection of t-shirts and selling them for 10 pounds each with all profits going to the NHS. Additionally, on Thursdays the e-tailer would donate 100 percent of its profits from its blue category - the colour traditionally linked to the NHS.

Antonia Gough, charity strategy advisor for ISawItFirst, said in a statement: “Further to donating 53,000 pounds worth of PPE to the NHS we are so proud to have raised 135,000 pounds for Manchester Foundation Trust Charity. We felt it was important to use our online platform to support the NHS during this challenging time.”

Rachel Laycock, senior corporate fundraising manager at Manchester Foundation Trust Charity, added: “We’re so pleased to have ISawItFirst supporting our charity and all the incredible work our teams do at hospitals in Manchester and Trafford.

“This money will make an incredible difference to our patients and ensure that our charity can make what can be a daunting and emotional time in hospital that little bit easier.”