Istituto Marangoni Florence announces partnership with Palazzo Strozzi foundation

Istituto Marangoni Florence (IM Firenze) has announced a new annual partnership with the cultural foundation of Florence’s Palazzo Strozzi (Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi). It has now joined the partner Committee of the Florentine cultural institution.

The collaboration offers the students of Istituto Marangoni Florence the opportunity to actively participate in the creation of the content for an exhibition dedicated to the famous British artist Tracey Emin, which is scheduled to take place at the Palazzo Strozzi in March 2025.

Students will be able to interact directly with Tracey Emin, while exploring crucial themes of her artistic production such as female identity, biographical narrative, the elaboration of trauma, sexuality, femininity, love, loss and vulnerability.

Through her art, Emin emphasises the importance of honesty and authenticity in personal expression, challenging gender stereotypes and social norms to portray women in an authentic and complex manner, characterised by deep emotional expression.

The artist is an alumni of various UK art institutions, including the Royal College of Art (RCA), the University for the Creative Arts (UCA) and the Kent Institute of Art and Design.

She studied fashion at the UCA and is one of the two female educators who have been at the RCA in London since it was founded in 1768.

Istituto Marangoni Florence joins forces with Palazzo Strozzi Foundation

Istituto Marangon offers validated courses in multimedia arts and curatorship. Through IM Florence’s new partnership and the course offer, students will now also have access to internship opportunities at the Palazzo Strozzi.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Lorenzo Tellini, director of Istituto Marangoni Firenze said: “This collaboration with Palazzo Strozzi represents a milestone in our growth path and our ongoing commitment to offer excellent educational experiences to our students.”

We are excited about the opportunities that this partnership will bring to our community and the contribution that our students will be able to make to the development of the exhibition dedicated to Tracey Emin,’ said Lorenzo Tellini, Director of Istituto Marangoni Firenze.

Arturo Galansino, general director at the Palazzo Strozzi Foundation, added: ‘Istituto Marangoni Firenze and Fondazione Palazzo Strozzi share common values of innovation, research and inclusion.

He continued: “Joining our Partners‘ Committee represents the beginning of a path of synergy and collaboration aimed at enhancing education and training in the cultural system, but also at developing original cultural projects, aimed at fostering creativity in a multidisciplinary sense, in the dialogue between different forms of creativity.”