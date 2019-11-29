Istituto Marangoni Florence, Milan and London present at Fashion Graduate Italia

Istituto Marangoni brought together their best talents from Milan, Florence and London to this year's Fashion Graduate Italia-an unique event in Italy dedicated to the Fashion System, future designers and organized by Piattaforma Sistema Formativo Moda.

At the 'Sustainable Visions' collective fashion show, students from 16 schools presented the results of their reflection on the complex theme of environmental and social sustainability, an issue addressed with an increasing commitment by major fashion brands. The main fashion show brought to the catwalk a total of 99 looks that showcased innovative visions of Istituto Marangoni’s international talents.

Representing the creativity of Istituto Marangoni, three students took turns on the catwalk: Giulia Aliprandi presented the outfits of the spring/summer 2020 collection of her brand Ekò, inspired in particular by the theme of recycling of fabrics and unusual materials. Veronica Ferroli Mazza presented the outfits of her Genever collection inspired by gin and tonic. Mario Mele's collection told the story of the evolution of the city of Matera-where sustainable development is expressed in the pursuit of social and environmental well-being with tailored garments made entirely of wool tweed.

Pietro Fadda, Ottavia Molinari, Song Yutao, Tang Qiying, Francesca Irma Maria Vinelli, Ivan Chistov, Zhenni Kuang, Xiaoyuan Tan, Maria Lucci, Sarah Oliveira Dias showcased outfits created in the historic school of Milan, where notable names of Italian prét-â-porter conjured their first designs.

Laura Gacci, Mana Jinyang, Simona Huang represented the Florence school and ten talents of the London school presented 30 looks by designers Vinny Lim, Ao Lun He, Silje Wamnes, Antonia Garcia, Gaia Burani, Andrea Roman, Kristina Novikova, Arian Krasniqi, Rebecca Shamoon, Natalia Esteve.

Photos: courtesy of Istituto Marangoni