Istituto Marangoni Milan announces Cesare Garbin as its top designer 2024

On Monday, Istituto Marangoni Milan (IM Milan)'s top designers inaugurated Milan Fashion Week SS25 by presenting their designs in the fashion show ‘Algorealismo’. The school named Cesare Garbin its ‘Designer of the Year 2024’.

Garbino’s collection ‘Gazze ladre’, which translates to Thieves’ Gazes was selected out of a total of 10 graduate collections, which represent IM Milan’s top student fashion collections of the year.

Apart from winner Cesare Garbin, the graduates who presented their collections were: Marco Berardi, Gabriele Mascolo, Valentina Rinaldi, Wang Yige, Renato Caggiano, Gai Kaixuan, Jack Zhan Peian, Christian Piersimoni, and Nadia Alecu.

A professional jury consisting of Edward Cromack, vice president of womenswear design of Versace, Antonio Moscogiuri, editor in chief of fashion and art magazine Cap74024, Sara Sozzani Maino, creative director of cultural institution Fondazione Sozzani, Alessio Cuozzo, head of buying and merchandising at retail platform Modes, and Luca Rizzi, tutoring and consulting director of the Pitti Immagine fairs, evaluated the collections.