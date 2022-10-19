Istituto Marangoni Milan hosts joint exhibition with UEDA College of Fashion

In October, Istituto Marangoni Milan has teamed up with Japanese partner school UEDA College of Fashion on a fashion exhibition entitled ‘Fatto a Mano’, which translates to ‘handcrafted’, a fashion design showcase that focused on the value of craftsmanship.

The Municipality of Milan chose Istituto Marangoni to represent the city along with UEDA College of Fashion to celebrate the 40-year anniversary of the partnership between Milan and Osaka, Japan, as per a news article published on the website of IM Milan.

As part of the celebrations in Milan, the delegation of the city of Osaka visited the city. Several talented designers from both schools had the opportunity to showcase their collections at Milan’s fashion and costume museum Palazzo Morando.

With the exhibition, Istituto Marangoni and UEDA College of Fashion aimed to highlight the return to traditional craftsmanship and creating pieces by hand which “has always been foundational to "Made in Italy" quality and to the incredible heritage of Japanese arts and crafts,” the schools said in a joint release.

In addition, the two partner institutions believe that the focus of the new generation of designers is shifting back to “tactile, traditional techniques, folklore and traditions.”

The young designers who created the looks displayed at the exhibition employed ancient design techniques to create volumes and three-dimensional effects.

The students who showcased their collections at Palazzo Morando are: Lukas Christ, Hibiki Harasawa, Ayuka Hayashi, Reika Hayashi, Yayoi Imamura, Francesco Imberti, Jaehee Koo, and Lorenzo Sala.