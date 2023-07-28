Istituto Marangoni Milan launches special mentorship project with scholarships

Istituto Marangoni Milano has appointed a new mentor for the academic year 2023/2024. The Mentorship Programme at the Italian institution is launching a special project for students enrolled in the bachelor courses in fashion Design, fashion styling and fashion business, as per a release shared by the school.

The project will be led by a new Milan mentor, namely fashion designer Giuliano Calza, founder and creative director of Italian fashion brand GCDS. Those interested have the possibility to apply for a scholarship.

Commenting on the news in a statement, Barbara Toscano, director of Istituto Marangoni Milan said: “We are very proud to be able to announce this collaboration with a contemporary and one of the most revolutionary designers of the moment and who has become an interpreter of social changes through a new, free and unconventional language.”

“Giuliano Calza represents for Istituto Marangoni the ideal personality to be able to address the new generations,” she said.

The special project “establishes and strengthens the close relationship between Istituto Marangoni and the fashion industry, the strong point of the school's academic offer, allowing students to access top-level training,” the release read.

To celebrate the new mentorship programme led by Giuliano Calza, Istituto Marangoni is making available a number of scholarships. Young fashion talents can apply for these scholarships until Sunday, July 30.