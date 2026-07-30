Istituto Marangoni Mumbai showcases student collections at annual 'Astitva' fashion event

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai presented its annual student fashion showcase, titled Astitva, on July 18, highlighting the work of second-year Fashion Design students. The event featured nine collections exploring themes including identity, memory, resilience, heritage, and transformation through contemporary fashion.

According to the institution, the name Astitva, derived from the Sanskrit word for "identity" or "existence," served as the central theme for the showcase. Each collection reflected a different personal narrative developed by the participating students.

The showcase brought together members of the fashion industry, educators, and invited guests to view the students' work. The collections incorporated a range of design approaches, materials, and storytelling techniques, demonstrating the creative and technical skills developed during the students' coursework.

Istituto Marangoni Mumbai said the annual event is intended to provide students with an opportunity to present their work in a professional runway setting while gaining exposure to industry professionals. The showcase forms part of the institution's broader academic program in fashion education.

The 2026 edition follows previous annual showcases hosted by the institution, each centered around a distinct theme. According to the school, Astitva focused on individual identity and personal expression through fashion design.