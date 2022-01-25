Italian luxury brand Moncler to pass on fur

Italian luxury brand Moncler, known for its high-end parkas, Tuesday joined a growing number of fashion firms dropping fur from their clothing.

The brand, which took its name from the abbreviation of a French Alpine town, immediately drew criticism from the fur industry which called it a marketing ploy, as Moncler also announced a new collection using recycled or organic materials.

Moncler said it would phase out the use of fur and that its last collection to feature it would be Fall/Winter 2023.

"This decision is consistent with Moncler's ongoing commitment to responsible business practices and builds on the brand's constructive and long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organisation LAV as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance," it said in a statement.

In recent years many luxury brands including such giants as Chanel and Gucci have dropped the use of fur.

Some like Armani have also halted the use of Angora wool due to concerns about cruelty in raising Angora rabbits and harvesting their fur.(AFP)