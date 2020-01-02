Italian Vogue forgoes photoshoots in January issue for sustainability

In an effort to take on more sustainable practices, Vogue Italia has opted out of photoshoot productions for its Jan. 2020 issue. According to an announcement the publication made on its website, the special issue will instead have illustrations from a diverse selection of artists instead.

“All of the covers, as well as the features of our January issue, have been drawn by artists, ranging from well-known art icons and emerging talents to comic book legends, who have created without traveling, shipping entire wardrobes of clothes or polluting in any way,” Emanuele Farneti, the editor-in-chief of the magazine, said in a statement, sharing that the challenge was to showcase clothes without photographing them. “This is a first. Vogue Italia

has never had an illustrated cover.”

According to the announcement, the magazine avoided costs of productions because of each commissioned artists’ processes and lack of travel, shipping and other factors often required for production shoots. Vogue Italia will be putting the money saved towards the restoration of Fondazione Querini Stampalia in Venice, which recently suffered from floods.

This special issue of Vogue Italia will be on stands beginning Jan. 7.

