Italy launches Fashion Education Pact linking schools and industry

A new Fashion Education Pact aimed at strengthening the connection between schools and the fashion industry was signed during the inauguration of MICAM and MIPEL at Fiera Milano.

The memorandum of understanding was formalized between Italy’s Ministry of Education and Merit (MIM) and two Confindustria federations: Confindustria Moda, representing the textile and apparel sectors, and Confindustria Accessori Moda, representing the leather supply chain. The agreement seeks to align educational pathways more closely with workforce needs across Italy’s fashion and manufacturing sectors.

According to Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara, the pact is designed to integrate entrepreneurial expertise with formal education, strengthening collaboration between schools, higher technical institutes (ITS), and companies. The initiative includes enhanced teacher training supported by industry partners and mechanisms to monitor educational outcomes.

The agreement builds on a 2021 protocol that focused primarily on reinforcing ties between technical and vocational schools and fashion companies. While the earlier pact emphasized collaboration and pilot projects, the 2026 version adopts a broader, more structural approach. It aims to consolidate the technical-professional education pipeline through stronger coordination between educational institutions, businesses and regional networks.

Modernizing Italian manufacturing

Industry representatives described the pact as a strategic step toward safeguarding and modernizing Italy’s manufacturing heritage. Luca Sburlati, president of Confindustria Moda, characterized the agreement as a commitment to creating employment opportunities while supporting innovation within the “Made in Italy” system.

The updated pact also incorporates emerging industry priorities, including artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cybersecurity, data protection and sustainability aligned with the UN 2030 Agenda. In addition, it introduces an international dimension, with initiatives intended to provide training opportunities abroad and facilitate pathways into the Italian labor market.

Supporters say the agreement reflects a growing recognition of fashion as a strategic educational and economic sector. While its long-term impact remains to be seen, the pact represents a coordinated effort to prepare students with integrated technical, digital and artisanal skills suited to an evolving global industry.