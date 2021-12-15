Item of the week: the boiler jumpsuit

Image: Scotch & Soda

Image: Ted Baker

Image: Humanoid

Image: s. Oliver

Image: Superdry

## What it is: The boiler jumpsuit, or boilersuit, has cemented its place in both history and fashion. Typically, the item is a loose-fitting piece covering the whole body, often cinched at the waist with an opening from the fly to the collar. Its history spans back to the Industrial Revolution, worn by men who tended coal-fire burners. Later adopted by female munitions workers during the Second World War, it didn’t make its mark in fashion until the early 80s, when it became common for designers to draw inspiration from workwear. It has since become a staple piece in customer wardrobes and on runways, arguably influencing catsuits, jumpsuits and other popular silhouettes that mirror this utility-like look.## Why you’ll want it: As a unisex item, the boilersuit appeals to a broad audience and is the perfect option for customers who prefer to keep their legs and arms covered. It provides a stylish alternative to a jeans and t-shirt combo, meaning many shoppers can sport the look without compromising their personal comfort zone. Its regular appearance in both the SS and AW seasons, allow for it to remain popular throughout the year. This allows for the possibility to be seen as an investment piece for shoppers, who want an item that can hold a lasting value in their wardrobes. Additionally, the suit holds the ability to act as a glam, night-out option or a more casual daily look, taking the wearer from day to night effortlessly.## Where we’ve seen it: The boilersuit has found its place among menswear for the coming season, with many big designers adopting the style into their SS22 lines to display the genderless appeal the suit has. Appearing a number of times throughout Louis Vuitton’s catwalk, Virgil Abloh merged the suit’s industrial origins with rave culture, the inspiration behind the collection. The result: electric blue and red suits designed in monogrammed leathers that contrasted the tailored, grey two pieces also revealed. Helmut Lang and Dries Van Noten took a more traditional approach to the boilersuit, both utilising industrial colour palettes, with Lang directly inspired by nautical uniform elements. In womenswear, Isabel Marant and Zegna displayed more fashion-led formats, offering up the loose-fitted silhouette featuring an array of design details that exhibited a dressier version of the look.## How to style it: Another great thing about the boilersuit is the simplicity and ease of how to style it. For a day look, pair the suit with trainers and a long line cotton coat, both with neutral undertones to keep in line with the colourings of the one piece. To transform the suit into eveningwear attire, grab a pair of strappy heels and a clutch bag to glam the garment up. Don’t be afraid to play with the style a little and experiment with a belt to bring together the dressy outfit. In consideration of the colder winter months, a layering opportunity is always a good way to go. A neutral coloured turtleneck sweater thrown under the boilersuit can add a bit of warmth when the weather turns, with lace-up ankle boots and a long coat adding further protection from the outdoors.The boilersuit’s long history proves its place in fashion, as the beloved 80s garment has continued to stand its ground season after season. It is a stylish piece that comes without gender barriers and appeals to shoppers through its ability to stay in their comfort zone, albeit as an alternative to more basic garments. It is certainly a good staple addition to a shop, that will remain popular for the coming year and beyond.