Item of the week: The Buckle Slide

What it is:

We’ve seen Birkenstock slides make a fashion statement over the last couple of years and they’re definitely here to stay. However, the buckle slide comes in designer versions this season, detailed with embellishments, jewellery details, croc-embossed leather or printed with all-over logos.

Charles & Keith

Why you’ll want it:

The buckle slide provides everyday comfort and will have anyone easily ready for a day of errands or for a casual office environment. It’ll complement a summer outfit, whether it is a dress, a romper or shorts and will seamlessly transition through autumn paired with skinny jeans and a tank top.

Karl Lagerfeld

Where we’ve seen it:

The buckle sandal has recently been slinking the runway in new shapes, fabrics and colours. Saint Laurent presented an elegant tan suede version, Alberta Ferretti opted for a khaki iteration featuring a tonal snakeskin print and Dries Van Noten introduced a padded design. We’ve seen brands such as 3.1 Phillip Lim and Alexander McQueen release their own slides, whether it be a rock chunky style or minimalist look. Karl Lagerfeld’s one comes in a two-tone branded version and Sorel’s is set on rubber soles.

Sorel

How to style it:

Customers will enjoy the buckle slide for it can be dressed up or down depending on the style they choose. Toral’s suede sandals feature glass details that’ll elevate any denim cutoffs while Charles & Keith’s pared-back neutral version will tone down a tiered floral dress.

Though a controversial style at first, the buckle slide has made its way to summer wardrobes and isn’t going anywhere any time soon. The diversity of styles, materials and details make them a wardrobe essential customers will reach for over and over again.