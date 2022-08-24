Item of the week: the cami dress

What it is:

The cami dress, which can also be known as the slip dress, is a casualwear trend that has been making its rounds over recent years. The trend itself is mostly linked to fashion of the 1990s and is particularly popular in the summer season as an easy-to-throw-on outfit – however, layering can make it relevant all year round. The cami often refers to loose-fitted, strappy dresses and was previously used as an undergarment but was adapted for modern fashion to be worn as a daywear dress. It can be found in a range of lengths, from a mini silhouette to a floor-sweeping maxi.

Image: The Kooples

Why you’ll want it:

This simple wardrobe addition has become a staple in womenswear and provides female shoppers with an easy summer option for warmer days. It is particularly relevant at this moment due to younger shoppers’ interest in styles trends of the past, including the 90s, from where this dress style is often considered to have originated from. The simple design also allows buyers to easily style and adapt the look to fit with their personal taste, with plenty of layering options to also take it into other seasons, making it a great year-round purchase.

Image: Superdry

Where we’ve seen it:

For womenswear runways, the cami dress varied drastically between designers. While the likes of Wales Bonner opted for chunky knit materials, Fendi stuck to sheer, flowing fabrics with subtle gathering and frills to adapt the silhouette. Similarly, Jacquemus also stuck to more delicate shapes, however instead used gathering and adjustable straps to modernise the form. Bottega Veneta steered more towards glamorous cami dresses, using an overload of colourful sequins and lace for a number of elevated looks. On the other hand, Ahluwalia’s take on the style incorporated African-inspired prints that used geometric shapes and pared back colour schemes.

Image: A Line

How to style it:

The cami dress offers both a simple, throw-on style option or can be dressed up using layering techniques and accessories. For an effortless day outfit, pair the dress with sneakers and simple jewellery for the summer months or in the evening add slip-on sandals for a more going-out look. Layers can be used over or under the garment, either through oversized, baggy knitwear, like cardigans, open shirts or sweaters, or with turtlenecks and t-shirts that sit under the dress. Despite the point of the dress being free flowing, statement belts can also work well as a way to tie the piece together and give it more shape.

Image: Dorothee Schumacher

The cami dress has no age limit and can be adapted to be a suitable wardrobe addition all year round. Its relevance among current trends continues to stand strong and has seen it remain a popular purchase over recent years, with its prominent place on the catwalks possibly meaning it will not be dying out anytime soon.