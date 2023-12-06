Item of the week: the chunky knitwear

What it is:

Chunky knits are always a favourite every time the cooler seasons come around, and that is no exception for SS24, when designers clearly chose this style of pullover as their frontrunner. For this season’s collections, however, the knitted sweatshirts took on more bulging formations, with rounded sleeves and bodies that brought a different meaning to oversized. While the knit techniques remained compact, resulting in notably less cableknit and weighted yarns than are typically present, silhouettes still stood bold, making statements of their own.From autumn through to spring, knitwear becomes a standard go-to for cover-ups and layers. This remains true for the now on-trend chunky sweater, which could be spotted in men’s and women’s collections, alike. Such designs elevate what is typically considered a “basic” staple for these cooler seasons, bringing more life to the knitwear look and therefore catering to the fashion-forward crowd. Such a trend has pushed brands to become more experimental in their designs, offering customers a broader selection of pieces that feel almost one-of-a-kind due their often unique appearance.If there was one detail that designers were leaning heavily towards for knitwear this season, it was puffed up sleeves that took on forms of their own. Loewe, Sacai and Dries Van Noten led the way in this aspect, offering up pullovers that appeared to defy the laws of gravity, bringing rounded forms to sweaters that also featured intricate yarn designs. Sleeves that also fell beyond the fingertips were another popular choice, favoured by Rokh, Michael Kors and Etro, each of which brought their own spin on exaggerated limbs – either through their choice of embellishment or their styling.Chunky knitwear pieces are perfect for layering on colder days, and also provide the perfect addition to spring and summer wardrobes to take the wearer through to potentially cooler evenings. For this season, the pullovers were typically found in a more cropped shape, making them suitable to be paired with high-waisted trousers, whether they be tailored, corduroy or denim. As standalone pieces for the spring season, tie the sweater around the neckline so it becomes a convenient piece to take along for a long evening out.The chunky sweater has become the centrepiece of experimentation for SS24, found in an array of textures and prints for those looking for a more exciting knitwear addition for their wardrobe. Cropped iterations with puffed up sleeves ruled the roost in designers collections, yet exaggerated features also played a significant role in bolstering the item’s presence.