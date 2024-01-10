Item of the week: the chunky necklace

What it is:

Madewell. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

French Connection. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Fossil. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Nunoo. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Michael Kors. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

If you conjure up the image of a chunky necklace, you may be casting your mind back to a school disco, where layered and mismatched neck gear was at the height of fashion. And while those days may be long gone for most, fast forward to the present and you will be greeted once again by those trusty old friends. Yes, chunky necklaces have made a comeback. But while the bold accessory choice may have once taken on clunky, clumsy forms, they now have become more elevated in their appearance, offering wearers a statement jewellery item to update their outfit.Fabric florals, big beading and oversized pendants are staples of noughties fashion trends, worn among Millennial teenagers and young adults attempting to up their fashion game. While once considered awkward in appearance, chunky necklaces of the current time take on more of a sleek and contemporary form, with punky chains and intricate beading defining the trend today. They are also now more relevant to the trend-led individual looking to bring life to an outfit, an investment item that effortlessly adds an air of style to even the most minimal of clothing.It was hard to avoid the chunky necklace on SS24 runways. The trend was led by oversized pendants that often found themselves attached to large-set chain links, seeing them typically sit low on the chest. Sizable versions of strawberries, shells, bullrings and hearts, among other things, could be seen across the runways of brands such as Ulla Johnson, Laquan Smith, Yuhan Wang, Masha Popova and many more. Meanwhile, Louis Vuitton, Miu Miu, Chanel and Carolina Herrera were just some of those that took on heavy beadwork to create their own standout designs.A great way to wear such an eye-catching piece is to pair it with elevated basics so that it really pops. A denim dress or a block colour two-piece are a good way to start, allowing the item to really stand out among the rest of the outfit. The look could also be worn over a button up shirt, offering a touch of femininity to an androgynous fit. If the desire is to dress up, pair the necklace with a silky gown and lace up heels, or opt for a suit skirt combo and boots, with a loose satin tank underneath.For some, the chunky necklace holds a sense of nostalgia for the noughties. Yet, the item’s reputation for being a clunky outfit layer has begun to slip away as designers continue to delve back into the era for inspiration and uplift pieces that defined the period in ways that connect with new audiences.