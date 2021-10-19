Item of the week: the coated trousers

What it is:

From leggings and jeans to tapered trousers and culottes, bottoms come with a textured finish for the seasons ahead. Coated trousers have a new, on-point style that’s modern while sticking to a tried-and-true design that makes for a good wardrobe mainstay. Whether they have a shiny patent look or more subtle oily coating, textured trousers are a suitable alternative to tight denim while still looking put-together and polished.

Why you’ll want them:

Adding a bit of edge to classic jeans, coated trousers work year-round. Customers can opt for a beige or light-grey hue for the summer months while the winter season will welcome darker colours such as black, burgundy and olive green. They offer more comfort, but never neglect style and allure. Choosing coated jeans is a surefire way to invest in a good workwear essential that customers can either dress up or down for the office or casual weekends.

Where we’ve seen them:

Coated trousers have been striding down the runway this winter, and will stick around for the following season, too. At Alyx, they were extra-long, white and paired with a tonal denim jacket while at Dsquared2, they came with a transparent coating and were paired with heels for an eye-catching effect. Dolce & Gabbana presented a distressed silver option toned down by a navy pea coat and Armani Exchange showcased an over-the-top metallic gold version highlighted by a black logo T-shirt.

How to style it:

Vila’s emerald green coated trousers are a good essential to seamlessly transition from classic denim to a more daring option - they’ll look good all winter long paired with a plush black sweater and masculine loafers. The Kooples has designed a more rock version that’s just as versatile. They come with a contrasting silver-tone button placket and are cut for a slim fit that’ll elongate the silhouette. If your customers are looking for a style that plays a bit more with proportions, Sandwich’s coated trousers are the ones - they’re slightly tapered and come in a navy blue hue that can easily be sported throughout the year. Karl Lagerfeld’s take on the trend is more daring - its burgundy, high-waisted option will surely make a statement paired with suede ankle boots and a bodysuit. Finally, NU-IN’s ones have a wide leg cut and are finished with slits at the hem to let knee-high boots peek through.

Coated trousers, denim and leggings all make for an easy twist in everyday bottom styles. Chosen plain in a slim-fit, they’ll seamlessly blend with many of your customers’ wardrobe staples while picked printed or oversized, they’ll make a statement on their own for bold, year-round looks.

