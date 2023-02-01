Item of the week: the cobalt blue hue

What it is:

Cobalt blue is a colour based on the oxidation of cobalt and aluminium, resulting in a vivid, yet light shade of blue. The tone was predicted to be one of the colours of the AW23/24 season by colour and trend authorities WGSN and Coloro, which linked the tone to the “new Space Age” and the ongoing digital transformation taking over fashion. The duo recommended the use of the tone in metallic finishes and tactile looks, while also connecting with consumers who are looking for a sense of escapism. Cobalt could already be seen in collections for SS23 however, already exhibiting its prominence for the coming year.

Image: Simmi

Why you’ll want it:

Cobalt blue has been predicted as one of the tones set to define the AW23/24 season, however, for SS23 designers have already adopted the bold hue into their collections, possibly exhibiting it is already having an impact on the fashion world. The bold tone can work for just about any occasion, appearing on gowns just as much as casual t-shirts, giving it a broad reach and wide appeal. Additionally, the tone is also completely gender neutral, allowing it to transcend traditional fashion boundaries.

Image: Madewell

Where we’ve seen it:

David Koma took on the cobalt shade for the brand’s RTW spring 2023 line, where it could be seen used for an oversized bomber jacket paired with a netted skirt and over-the-knee boots. Alexander McQueen also used the tone for fairly avant garde looks, including an asymmetrical leather dress and a flowing cut-out gown. A similar approach was taken by Cecilie Bahnsen, who also opted for cut-out shapes albeit in a lace material, while Richard Quinn’s approached the tone in the form of a triangular coat dress.

Image: Yoek

How to style it:

As such a vivid tone, cobalt blue does well standing completely on its own, in an item that is entirely that colour or comes with a print in a contrasting hue, like white. In this case, pair the style with accessories and footwear that either contrasts the blue or matches that of the alternative hue in the print. A similar mindset can be adopted when approaching the colour in a top or skirt. Either pair the item with another in a matching tone, or take to contrasting it with another piece to tie the look together.

Image: Madewell

Cobalt blue is a popular colour in fashion, and its place in the upcoming year cannot be denied as it continues to appear in a variety of designers’ runway collections. The look is completely genderless, allowing for a wide customer group to experiment with the hue and make it their own.

Image: Gaastra