Item of the week: the denim maxi skirt

What it is:

Image: Karl Lagerfeld

Why you’ll want it:

Image: Vero Moda

Where we’ve seen it:

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren

How to style it:

Image: Stella McCartney

Image: Madewell

In line with the return of 90’s fashion, the denim midi skirt has made a resurgence, seeing it appear almost everywhere, from multiple runway collections to street style trends across all fashion capitals. A world away from the denim mini skirts that have defined recent years, the midi iteration ushers in a new era of comfortable fashion, offering consumers a low maintenance wardrobe addition that is still stylish in its own right. While the look appears to be seemingly specific, brands have taken on the silhouette in their own ways, offering up iterations with different details, such as a button-down front, a side slit or cargo pockets, among others.The denim midi skirt is somewhat of a seasonless item, providing consumers with a piece that remains relevant year round. This is in part due to its length and material, both factors that allow for it to be a cooling piece for the summer and a warm layer for the winter. Additionally, the garment can fit into different categories, often seen as both a casual item as well as a modest workwear piece. The range of different washes, cuts and styles it appears in also help it appeal to a wider consumer group, with women of all ages currently gravitating towards the skirt.Altuzarra’s denim maxi skirt came with tassel elements that helped shape the design and offered the option to adjust the look according to taste. A similar style was taken on by Givenchy, which merged the trend with military-inspired techniques, as seen in the use of cargo pant-style pockets and worn denim. Other brands took the trend on in more extreme, floor-sweeping forms, as seen on the runways of Burberry, Luar and Masha Popova, both of which displayed pieces that flowed right down to the feet and beyond. Meanwhile, Ulla Johnson offered up an alternate take on the denim maxi, utilising an elasticated waistband and tiered materials.This skirt can be worn in a myriad of ways, making it a flexible piece that can be adapted for almost any occasion. For casual wear, pair the skirt with sneakers and an oversized jumper or t-shirt, creating a simple, throw-on daily look. While stripes and patterns work well with this style, it is also possible to experiment with layers, placing items like a turtle neck or collared shirt under a jumper to give an outfit more depth. To dress up the look for the office, pair it with a button-down blouse and boots, elevating the style with a more formal twist. Jackets that could be worn with the look include leather bombers, long-line camel coats or matching denim, for a head-to-toe denim outfit.Both on trend and catering to the casualisation of wardrobes, the denim midi skirt is certainly an ‘it’ piece for the season. Making its presence known on runways and in street style, the garment has gained broad popularity among women of all ages, giving it the position of a wardrobe staple.