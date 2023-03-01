Item of the week: the double-breasted blazer

What it is:

Double-breasted refers to a jacket with two buttons sitting symmetrical to one another, with an overlapping front closure. The blazer is often used in a formal setting, however recent years has seen it adapted and shift into the casual wardrobe, as evident in the rise in popularity of oversized fits and the modernisation of classic silhouettes. This transformation isn’t far off from the blazer’s origins, which saw it cast into the fashion world via the British aristocracy in the late 19th century, albeit as a distinctly casual piece worn in the sporting world.

Why you’ll want it:

The classic menswear style has got an update for the younger generation in the form of modernised cuts, oversized fits, alternate materials and rejuvenated details and embellishments that give it more of an edge. This refresh on the blazer allows for it to be suitable for both formal occasions, like office or wedding attire, and more casual events, expanding the breadth of its reach. It has also seen styles emerge for women, giving a twist on the classic tailoring for a new target group who can also wear the piece for any occasion they desire.

Where we’ve seen it:

Etro offered up multiple iterations of the double-breasted blazer in varying materials, from purple tartan to sage green, each with contrasting coloured lapels that took on unique, pointed forms of their own. Pastels were also a popular choice among a number of designers, particularly that of lilac hues, a tone seen on the runways of Louis Vuitton and Gucci, the latter of which presented elongated blazer silhouettes. Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana also stepped away from traditional cuts, with fitted double-breasted styles rejuvenated through the use of oversized shoulders and exaggerated waists for both men and women.

How to style it:

The double-breasted blazer is simple to style when used in a formal setting as it often comes with matching tailored trousers that tie the look together. For an under layer, opt for a button-down shirt in a contrasting tone, as well as a tie, if the occasion calls for it, in a statement pattern. To casualise the look, an oversized blazer can be paired with baggy denim trousers – mom jeans for women, loose-fit for men – with sneakers or boots to finish the outfit off. It can also be worn as an evening outerwear option, over the top of dresses and skirts for cooler summer nights.

The double-breasted blazer is another garment in the long line of classic pieces that are getting a touch-up for younger generations. Popularised recently in line with the rise of vintage styles, the item has returned in a casual form, albeit keeping its link to formality in a modernised fashion.

