Item of the week: the flashy hairband

If there was one accessory that had a hold on designer collections for SS24, it was that of the flashy headband, so called for its eye-catching design and often glamorous demeanour. From over-the-top ribbons to intricately beaded tiara-like pieces, this stylish hair piece provided much-needed drama on various runways. As such, the look moves beyond the functional to become a more fashion centric piece, elevating an outfit and bringing life to hairstyles.It could be that the reliance on theatrical hair pieces this season has been a natural evolution of the heightened hairband look that had been bolstered by Prada, which became a viral moment for the Italian brand a few seasons back. However, it also ties into the current bow craze that has dominated the beauty and accessories market in recent months, for which larger and larger bows have made their way into the hair of women worldwide. Whatever it is, it is clear that the hair is where the drama is meant to be, and that eccentric hair bands are what will drive this trend forward.Many designers that took on the trend opted for pieces that were reminiscent of a tiara, albeit in a more trendy style that incorporated intricate beading and floral themes. This was particularly true for the likes of Danny Reinke, Ulla Johnson and Giambattista Valli, each of which adapted the regal headpiece into a stylish statement. There were also more subtle, yet still flashy bands too, however. Patou, for example, offered up a wiggly design in a mirrored material, while to coincide with its 60s themed collection, Versace paired some of its looks with colourful bows that sat at the top of the head.To style such hair pieces relies largely on the hair itself. However, as seen on the runway, this can also be handled in a simple way. Beauty teams for SS24 stuck to slicked back styles for many of their looks, emphasising the often statement-making design and putting it at the forefront of the outfit. When it comes to the clothing, it is also important to tie the look together with matching colourways in the garments themselves, bringing pastels or bold tones together in a cohesive way.Building on the popularity of exaggerated headbands and oversized bows, the place that flashy hairpieces had on past runways emphasises the importance of the hair as a location where outfit statements can and must be made.