Item of the week: the full leather look

What it is:

Designers for the AW22 season were big fans of leather, with many of them also listening and responding to consumer demand for more vegan leather alternatives too. A wide range of luxury houses offered up full-leather looks for the season, wrapping models head-to-toe in the material, either through the use of dresses, long-line skirts or matching two-pieces. While many of these designs referenced more edgy styling notes, some designers instead elevated the material through clean-cuts and structured silhouettes.

Image: Le Slap

Why you’ll want it:

The use of leather has seen an animal-friendly, sustainable upgrade over the past year, with a number of initiatives and manufacturers taking on the development of leather alternatives and bringing it to the market through retail partnerships. This means that leather has seen a major comeback, both commercially and on the runway, making it a prominent part of collections and seeing brands experiment with the material in innovative ways. Vegan alternatives also allow a wider range of shoppers to access the products, catering to an increasingly sustainably-conscious consumer.

Image: Wolford

Where we’ve seen it:

A few designers took on the leather-look with edgy, rock and roll-like designs, utilising oversized buckles, prominent zippers and alternative cuts. Alaïa’s looks were particularly punky. One of which included a form-fitting dress seemingly made entirely out of buckled belts while another was reminiscent of a leather jacket, except stretched down to the ankles. Khaite and Prabal Gurung also experimented in this area, experimenting with risqué cuts. Chloé and Alexander McQueen on the other hand opted for cleaner fits, offering up simple, structured dresses that used a matte leather material.

Image: Dorothee Schumacher

How to style it:

Depending on the leather fit you are looking to put together, there can be many options to choose from when approaching a full-leather look. For dresses, keep accessories simple and pair the piece with leather boots too to tie it together. Trousers can be worn together with leather overshirts or t-shirts to keep the material running all the way through. Similarly, skirts can also be paired with leather tops, or an oversized leather jacket to bring a bit of edge to the outfit.

Image: Yoek

While likely only relevant for colder months, the all-over leather look is something that can be worn by a wide range of shopper groups, either as an edgy day look or a more elevated, clean-cut outfit. Recent developments in alternative materials will also likely to continue to drive the material’s presence in fashion.

Image: Nudie Jeans