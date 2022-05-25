Item of the week: the hot pink hue

What it is:

A particular colour shade that has been making its mark in fashion for the coming season is none other than hot pink. The colour pink itself holds significance in both culture and history, first coming into fashion in the mid-1700s, when it was worn by both male and female aristocrats as a symbol of luxury. While not initially associated with femininity, it only began being considered a colour for women in the mid-19th century once it became mainstream and, ultimately, gender-coded. However, the colour is currently undergoing a generational shift, cementing itself as a hue that defines rebellion and a new sense of both femininity and masculinity.

Image: Na-kd

Why you’ll want it:

It is this shift in perspective that is making hot pink a trending colour shade right now, crossing over into menswear as much as it is making a statement in womenswear. The shade, while initially considered a perfect fit for the spring and summer seasons, is also making a mark for autumn and winter, as shown in designer collections for the upcoming period that have seen it used for knitwear and outerwear. The bright hue is something that can bring to life a collection, attracting a group that isn’t afraid to push the boundaries of fashion and enjoy making a statement with their clothing.

Image: Superdry

Where we’ve seen it:

Most notably, the pink hue took centre stage at Valentino’s FW22 show, for which both the surroundings and almost all of the models adorned a striking fuschia shade. A total of 40 silhouettes for both men and women made their way down the vivid catwalk, broken up by the occasional black garments that significantly contrasted in comparison. London-based brand Poster Girl also took on hot pink in the form of knitwear one-pieces and leggings, a contrast to Huishan Zhang’s use of the colour, which appeared on a structured long-line coat. Similarly, Lanvin also opted for structure, offering up a distinctive shouldered dress, with heavy draping down the front that brought more depth to the popular hue.

Image: Stella McCartney

How to style it:

Hot pink can be worn on its own taking over a whole outfit, such as a maxi dress, playsuit or matching co-ord two piece. However, to jazz the look up a bit, opt for similar bold colours, such as turquoise, red, orange or blue, integrated through the use of a colour blocking technique. Other shades of pink can also be used for a similar effect. However, if bright shades aren’t typically for you, try more subtle tones, like ochre yellow, black or dark green, which still combine well with hot pink but make it a little safer for daily wear. If an entirely colourful look is still not your thing, pair a hot pink jumper with black jeans or a baggy, dark-toned sweater with pink trousers for an outfit that can be worn on any occasion.

Image: Nicowa

The hot pink hue was a popular colour on the runways for AW22 and it seems as though it will continue to have an impact for many seasons to come. Its involvement in societal movements ensures that its relevance transcends fashion and makes it a perfect statement colour no matter how it is worn.