Item of the week: the lace top

As a summer staple, the lace top is a popular style in warmer seasons that gives shoppers a cooler layer to sport with plenty of room to breathe. While lace is often considered a delicate fabric formed from a weblike pattern, iterations for the SS23 season have seen it evolve through structured lingerie and experimental designs, giving it a different essence to its typically wispy reputation. Lace tops for this upcoming period could be seen in fitted corsets, intricate bralettes and form-fitting silhouettes, each of which expanded this lingerie-based piece beyond its roots.Lace likely held such a prominent place in SS23 collections as an evolution of the underwear-as-outerwear trend, a style that centres around the likes of bralettes becoming daily attire. Often considered a daring fashion statement, this use of the trend speaks strongly to those looking to experiment and step out of their comfort zone, exploring garments that can be played with. However, brands and retailers have also translated this trend into “safer” options for a wider shopper group, with wearable iterations that provide for those that desire a bit more cover.Big name designers got in on this trend for the womenswear SS23 catwalk season. Versace led the way with its lingerie-focused collection, featuring lace tops that appeared as colourful bralettes and silk-like camis, each of which appeared alongside an array of similarly seductive dresses. Equivalent styles were seen in Burberry and Dolce & Gabbana’s collections, with both playing with the layering of an item over the top of slinky looks. Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham and AC9 explored figure-hugging designs, opting for structured cuts that were shaped around the body. Dior and Dennis Basso further played with silhouettes, each presenting billowing shapes that contrasted the items they were paired with.The lace top doesn't come with many styling barriers when looking into how to pair it. The piece can work alongside both heavily contrasting materials, like leather and denim, as well as materials that mirror its look, like a similar lace or matching co-ord item. There is also the option to play with the top’s transparency through the use of contrasting coloured layers. For example, a white turtleneck would work well layered beneath a red lace top, peeking out to further emphasis the shapes of the lace’s design.The lace top comes as an extension of the underwear-as-outerwear trend, which has arguably been bolstered by the rising popularity of lingerie-focused brands, such as Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty. Its evolution encourages shoppers to experiment with their look and explore new ways to empower themselves through the use of bold, daring clothing.