Item of the week: the leather-look pants

What it is:

A staple of the autumn/winter 2024 season is evidently the leather-look pants. They were so common on fashion week runways, in fact, that they extended beyond their typically attributed category of ‘edgy’ daywear to become both that and a piece of more formal attire by brands that experimented with more elevated iterations of the look. This saw them come in the form of everything from mom jean silhouettes to lace up flares to more tailored shapings, making the breadth of the style far-reaching.

Karl Largerfeld. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

For the colder months, such trousers are an essential part of keeping warm, with alternative leathers being a good insulation material for the wearer. As such, the leather-look trouser is both functional as a warm layer and stylish, giving it an added appeal to shoppers looking for both in their wardrobe. Not only this, but its presence for the season was defined by an extensive range in shapes and cuts, allowing the pants to transcend categories. This means they can be suitable for both evening wear and formal occasions alike, further expanding on their offer.

French Connection. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

As mentioned, the leather-look trousers were everywhere for the coming autumn/winter season. Styles ranged from entirely lace-up fronts, as seen on the runway of Dilara Findikoglu, to more sleek, clean-cut iterations, such as 16Arlington’s turquoise mom jean style. Others stuck more closely to the leather pants’ rock aesthetic foundations, present in the collections of Knwls and Huishan Zhang, both of whom offered up heavily stone-washed materials. Similarly, Marques’Almeida also presented a style reminiscent of motorbike attire, seen in the use of buckles and prominent zippers.

Dorothee Schumacher. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

It is this rock/motorbike style that can be adopted to formulate an outfit, if the consumer is responsive to such a look. Here, take cues from eras past, adding grungy vests under oversized leather jackets, a look that can be tied together with chunky boots. If shoppers are looking for a more casual approach to the leather pants, pair the style with a chunky, cable-knit jumper and a long-line camel coat. This outfit can be rounded out either with basic sneakers or strappy heels, depending on what the occasion calls for.

Pieces. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

The leather pants are a practical yet stylish winter wardrobe item that have adapted to become cross-category and therefore widely appealing. The further increased access to animal-friendly alternatives also provides shoppers with a piece that caters to their values, offering a more ethical approach to their purchase.

Humanoid. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.