Item of the week: the leather sandal

What it is:

One of the most notable footwear trends for the menswear SS24 season was that of the leather sandal, adorned by models on almost every runway hosted by a luxury designer. This sleek shoe style could be seen paired with both sharp tailored suits and more casual looks, making it suitable for a variety of occasions. The emphasis on such an item this season comes as luxury brands begin to up their efforts of promoting craftsmanship and artisanal luxury that have both been a part of many of their values since their founding. Therefore, it is no surprise that leather sandals have graced the runway as a mode to bolster this category.

Timberland. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

The leather sandal is a staple item for spring/summer, offering men an elevated yet breathable footwear option for the warmer months. As mentioned, the style’s current emphasis largely comes down to the ongoing favouring of craftsmanship among designer brands, each of which have set about highlighting their own heritage in this area in line with the increasing interests of consumers in such topics. Opting for high quality iterations also enables item longevity, with the shoe being a good investment that shoppers can wear year after year.

Burberry. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

Leather sandals could be spotted on an array of different runways, making them a staple footwear piece for SS24. At Dries Van Noten, the look was seen in minimalist slip-on iterations with wide foot straps or flip flop-esque silhouettes. It was Ludovic de Saint Sernin, however, that took the pared back look even further forward, with simple thin straps crossing the foot’s bridge. MCM, on the other hand, modernised the shoe with puffed up strappings complete with metallic embellishment and logo prints. Meanwhile, brands like Ralph Lauren and Hermès stuck to the classics, with buckle up fastenings and cross-over detailing.

Kenneth Cole. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

The leather sandal is sleek enough to be worn with formalwear, yet comfortable and wearable enough to be worn for a casual day out. Taking cues from the runways of SS24, the footwear style can be paired with tailored suiting – long trousers and a loose fit button-up in subtle tones – making them the perfect shoe for summer occasions. In contrast, the item can also be worn with casual shorts and a polo, offering an elevated footwear option that is still suitable for a standard day out.

Vagabond. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

As a summery day footwear staple, the leather sandal is a recurring piece in the menswear wardrobe, favoured for its typically artisanal production and its sleek, comfortable style. For this season, however, it was the former that took the lead, as consumer demand for traditional manufacturing has become more apparent in the luxury sector.

Bugatti. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.