Item of the week: the long cardigan

If there was ever a wardrobe staple that was the definitive piece to ring in the spring season it is that of the cosy cardigan. It is the perfect transition item to take you from the colder seasons into the warm, providing a fluffy layer that effortlessly ties an outfit together. This is particularly true for the version of the garment that was so evident among SS24 collections, the long cardigan, found among designer lines somewhere between floating past the knees and sweeping the floor.As mentioned, the cardigan can act as essentially an intermission product, taking the wearer between the extremes of each season as a transitional wardrobe addition. Not only that, but the piece’s design also allows it to be worn almost all year round, providing a layer to wear on cooler summer nights or an additional padding for the winter months. Such a feat enables the product to be a great investment piece for buyers, giving them an item that transcends typical seasons and therefore offers value for money.The long cardigan could be seen among both men’s and women’s collections, proving its status for the coming period. A notable iteration of the look came in the form of dishevelled styling, complete with raw edges and disproportionate shapes. Diesel led the way here, presenting a look that took distress to a new level. Loewe, on the other hand, took the cardigan under the brand’s own avant garde wing, utilising an oversized knit technique that devoured the model’s body. Meanwhile, brands like Max Mara, Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana stuck to more minimalist designs, providing wearable styles that came with matching sets.As seen in the collections of many brands, an effortless yet fashionable way to style the long cardigan is to pair it with a matching co-ord set, typically found to consist of knit shorts and a bralette or crop top that can be dressed up using leather accessories and lace up sandals. Other ways to elevate the piece include layering it over a similar length maxi dress, allowing the cardigan to slip off the shoulder and reveal more of the underlayer to create depth. If a casual look is on the mind, however, the long cardigan can also work well with loose-fit suit trousers or baggy jeans and a shirt or silky cami.The long cardigan is a transitional wardrobe item that can carry the wearer through each season, adapting its function and providing limitless styling options.