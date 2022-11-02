Item of the week: the mesh top

What it is:

Mesh tops were all over the runways this year, with designers looking to experiment with shape and form using delicate, and often printed, spring/summer materials. The style can be seen in cropped tops, t-shirts and button up blouses, in both colourful prints and blocked hues, or with intricate embroidery throughout the design. Some iterations for the upcoming season also consisted of gathered details, giving items dynamic texture, a fitted appearance and adjustable options. Additionally, the style could particularly be spotted in menswear collections for SS23, as designers looked to push the boundaries of gender.

Image: Ned Dutch Fashion Design

Why you’ll want it:

The mesh top comes as an extension of the lingerie-as-outerwear trend, which has seen the likes of bras, vests and pants become suitable for daily wear. As temperatures begin heating up, shoppers will begin looking towards items that are both flattering and cooling, with the mesh top also providing ample opportunities for outfit experimentation, even in the hottest of environments. The material particularly appeals to customers as a slinky, yet still somewhat modest top alternative, that offers the option to layer and play with as suited to personal taste.

Image: Na-kd

Where we’ve seen it:

Sheer numbers were a distinct trend among SS23 collections, explored in everything from shimmery materials to lace applications to netted vests. For Laquan Smith, mesh fabrics were a staple throughout the line, in which bold colours were used on a variety of form-fitting silhouettes. Mesh and netted tank tops were popular among the likes of Celine, Zegna, Wooyoungmi and Theophilio, each of which opted for the style in menswear collections that pushed gender norms. Meanwhile, Dolce & Gabbana and Ferragamo opted for sleek, feminine cuts with delicate materials that wrapped around the body and created eye-catching forms.

Image: ICNK Amsterdam

How to style it:

The mesh top allows for much experimentation in its form, with plenty of layering opportunities that can give the wearer lots of outfit options. To wear it on its own, for women it is best to be worn with a simple bralette with a colour that closely fits with the hues of the top itself. For dailywear, pair the look with high-waisted jeans and boots to dress it down, or add a skirt and sparkly accessories for a simple evening outfit. The top can be explored through the use of layers, with it working well alongside oversized blazers, silky shirts and strappy vests, giving depth and variety to the design.

Image: No Name

While shoppers may initially see the mesh top as a daring wardrobe addition, SS23 trends see it take many forms and in turn appeal to a wider group. By giving customers a glimpse into the many ways to use the item, they will be more convinced into also experimenting with the look as warmer seasons approach.