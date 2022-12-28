Item of the week: the minimalist sandal

What it is:

Image: Chinese Laundry

Why you’ll want it:

Image: Aerosoles

Where we’ve seen it:

Image: Vero Moda

How to style it:

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren

Image: Filippa K

While we may be in the depths of winter, fashion trends for spring/summer do not stop, as seen in designers’ prominent use of sleek summer footwear on SS23 runways. A particularly defining characteristic of this footwear was its simplicity, shown through minimalistic heeled and flat soled sandals. Many designers opted for single strap designs or basic yet elevated forms in wearable shoes that brought together both style and practicality. Much of this trend was based around the use of somewhat neutral colour palettes, with a strong use of black and white throughout each of the collections. However, the odd brand displayed looks that utilised more daring shades, like the current favourite hot pink, albeit continuing to adopt classic silhouettes.While sandals are already a popular form of footwear, this trend towards minimalistic styles is something that can appeal to a wider consumer base looking for simple, stylish silhouettes. This brings in a further scope of consumers that may be slightly hesitant towards purchasing sandal styles, but can be swayed by sleek frames and minimal embellishments for warmer seasons. These sandals can allow for more room to style and less demand for shoppers to come out of their comfort zones.Isabel Marant offered up some simple, yet refined heels for SS23, with black straps adorned in subtle golden accents and discrete tasseling around the ankle. Saint Laurent, meanwhile, also exhibited black styles, albeit with singular fastenings running down the foot or plain pointed tips, again in streamline shapes. A similar thing could be said for Rejina Pyo’s footwear, which instead of black could be found in green shades, complete with a simple, rounded cork-like heel. Alessandra Rich’s baby pink sandals also fell into the minimalism category, simply designed with pink jewels over the toe strap and thin wrap around ankle support.In keeping with this sleek, minimalistic style, match these sandals with a figure hugging dress or singular coloured pieces to further accentuate the clean look. Further highlight the footwear by pairing the outfit with accessories of a similar colour, for example a hot pink bag and sandals, making the style pop alongside other garments. If minimalism is not entirely desired, then dress the shoe up with colourful ankle socks and bold prints that tie neatly in with the shade of choice.The minimalist sandal allows for a wider customer group to get in on the sandal trend, presenting a comfortable, yet stylish option for the summer season ahead. Its place on the runway was clearly defined, with sleek iterations that gave the look a bit of an edge.