Item of the week: the organza look

What it is:

The organza trend, or sheer trend, has become a force in fashion recently, with many designers taking on the look through exaggerated silhouettes and gravity-defying shapes. The look can be seen on blouses and dresses alike, with many brands dramatising the style by adopting puffed up shoulders and oversized skirts in their designs. Another common iteration involves the use of contrasting materials, such as a velvet dress body combined with flowing organza sleeves. Many also experiment with the mesh design by implementing heavy embellishments or intricate embroidery into the materials, creating a fascinating layering effect over more simple underlayers.

Image: Madewell

Why you’ll want it:

The organza look is something that translates from daywear to evening wear effortlessly, providing customers with an item that can be a good investment piece to be worn over again. While some brands steer towards fairly fashion-forward statement pieces for this trend, others have taken a safer approach for those interested in fashion but want an item that is more wearable. This means that there is a wide selection of sheer designs that can work for a differing target group, each providing varying ways to get involved with this trend.

Image: Na-kd

Where we’ve seen it:

For AW22, Alexander McQueen upped the drama with a bulging mesh dress that stood its ground amid the selection of neon tones and contrasting materials present throughout the rest of the collection. The house offered up similar sheer pieces for its SS22 line, including a layered mesh skirt and a structured two piece set, heavily embellished with lace. Cecilie Bahnsen also took on the sheer look for AW22 with a range of dresses layered and gathered in various places, resulting in oversized, asymmetrical silhouettes. However, it is arguably Simone Rocha who has put this dramatic trend on the map, presenting a range of puffy oversized dresses season after season, which have gained cult status and established a dedicated following behind her namesake brand. Many of her designs draw inspiration from historical figures, brought to life through intricate embroidery and embellishments.

Image: Polo Ralph Lauren

How to style it:

For a daily look, pair a organza blouse with high waisted jeans or tapered trousers, creating an elevated day outfit that can be worn in almost all seasons. To bring the style into the colder months, layer it with a cardigan and long-line coat for some warmth in the outdoors. If the design is a blouse, take the look to the next level by matching it with either a form fitting skirt or, for the more daring of shoppers, bottoms with an oversized silhouette, to play with shape and texture. If the item is a dress, transform it into evening wear with boots and simple accessories, making it an item that can work for any occasion.

Image: Only

The sheer or organza look has played a huge role on the runways for the coming season, and is highly favoured by shoppers as a statement style for both warmer weather and evening wear. It will make a sweet addition to a collection that looks to inspire customers to play with both textures and personal style, asking them to experiment within their comfort zone.

Image: Ted Baker