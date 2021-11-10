Item of the week: the overshirt

What it is:

Blending the comfort and warmth of a jacket with the structure and sharp look of a shirt, the overshirt - also referred to as ‘shacket’ - is ideal in-betweens easons. Whether it’s worn buttoned up as a shirt or open on a sweater as a jacket, there’s no wrong way to layer it once temperatures drop. It has taken over the runway in the past couple of years and earned the likes of women and men alike, all styles included.

Jack & Jones

Why you’ll want it:

Over the last few seasons, comfort has been at the centre of all collections, but customers are still looking for styles that look put-together while being easy to wear on the daily. The overshirt does just that - it’s a practical option that can be styled endlessly with just about anything. It comes in an array of shapes and fabrics, from oversized flannel ones to fitted denim ones, making it a statement everyone can reach for year-round.

Lacoste

Where we’ve seen it:

For the Spring-Summer 2022 season, AMIRI has showcased an oversized denim style in a deep indigo shade with matching trousers while Shang Xia opted for a mood-lifting pink one that was worn buttoned up and layered over a matching long-sleeve top. At IRO, it was revisited in a loose fit and with a tonal-grey camouflage print. The overshirt was spotted in many menswear collections as well, from Marques’ Almeida’s bi-colour denim one to Boss’ tan flannel style.

No Name

How to style it:

Jack & Jones’ version is closer to a jacket, so it’s one that can easily be worn over a plush sweater and with matching tan or black suede ankle boots. No Name’s take on the trend is softer - its overshirt is made from smooth cotton-corduroy and comes in a light-pink shade that’ll look good with khaki cargo trousers or grey denim. Sissy-Boy has opted for cotton-corduroy too, but its style has an oversized shape that will pair well with leather leggings. Finally, Q/S designed by’s one is cut from cosy white fleece - customers can pair it with a total white look to spark light and interest on cold winter days. In the menswear collections, Lacoste’s overshirt is one that can easily be worn solo or layered - its navy and emerald green checked pattern will go well with a black sweater or smart button-down.

Q/S designed by

The overshirt embodies practicality and style - it’s one that’s particularly fitting for layering and comes in handy both in the winter and warmer months. It’s already been revisited in an array of stylish designs recently, and there’s no doubt it’ll stick around in the upcoming seasons, too.

Sissy-Boy