Item of the week: the oversized hoodie

What it is:

When the standard hoodie just won’t cut it, an oversized iteration takes comfort and warmth to another level. Oversized fits have become more popular than ever in recent years, as the casualisation of fashion continues to take the reins in design. It has even seen haute couture designers take such cues on board, many displaying a new level of high luxury in the form of baggy silhouettes that can be worn to the supermarket. The oversized hoodie is such that it has become a consistent wardrobe addition for all genders, presenting shoppers with a piece they can go back to time and time again.

Burberry. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

While the hoodie has always been a part of the casual clothing category, the oversized iteration of the garment has continued to rise in popularity, almost outrunning its fitted counterpart. The latter is a piece that most often appears among sportswear collections, in materials that are breathable and suitable to wear when moving. In an oversized format, however, fabrics tend to prioritise comfort, and therefore appeal to a wider target audience who are simply looking for an item to snuggle up in or throw on. Such a piece also doesn’t cater to the boundaries of seasons. It can be an item that is always there when needed, and therefore a valuable investment for shoppers.

Superdry. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

As always, oversized hoodies made a regular appearance on runways, particularly defining the prominent casualwear segment of SS24 collections. If there was one brand that really led the way in breaking down the meaning of oversized, it was Vetements, which in all its typical grandeur, presented a hoodie that quite literally fell below the knees, in a size 16 XL, as noted on the garment’s front. While other brands didn’t go to such lengths, many did still challenge the confines of the standard silhouette. Dhruv Kapoor contrasted the choice of short sleeves with a drawn out hemline, while LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi offered up a sizable zip up iteration. JW Anderson’s take on oversized differed, with hoodies that appeared in puffed up, more rigid shapes, in keeping with the designer’s typical fantastical style.

Axel Arigato. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

The great thing about the oversized hoodie is that there is no pressure when it comes to styling the item. Its exaggerated shape allows for the wearer to layer the piece over whatever outfit they desire, or simply pair it with casual attire like leggings or sweatpants, therefore taking away any need to dress it up. The piece can work well simply as a layer over eveningwear too, as an item that can be brought along almost as an afterthought on an evening that may turn chilly later on.

Superdry. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

The oversized hoodie is a natural progression of the classic hooded sweater, appealing to those looking for a simple layering addition for any occasion they may find themselves in.