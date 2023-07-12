Item of the week: the oversized scarf

What it is:

While we may be in the depths of summer right now, the fashion industry doesn’t stop moving and autumn/winter products continue to remain relevant for buyers today. A one that had particular prominence in the collections of designers for AW23 was that of the oversized scarf, also sometimes known as the blanket scarf. This statement accessory came not only in stylish iterations, but also functional designs that could be worn in a variety of ways, either wrapped around the body or as a cape, both providing warmth in a fashionable manner.

Credits: Image: House of Dagmar

Why you’ll want it:

The standard scarf is a must-have in any autumn/winter collection. It's a versatile accessory that can be added to any outfit and offers the option of added warmth at a time when it is much needed. The large-scale iterations that were present on the runway provide an elevated update to the piece, bringing forward a scarf that is much more fashion-forward and allows the wearer to play with proportions a little more. For consumers, the scarf is an item they will keep coming back to each time the colder months come round, making it a great investment piece that they can hold on to and will continue to wear years to come.

Credits: Image: A Line

Where we’ve seen it:

For the exaggerated scarves of AW23, tartan and plaid were natural choices, forming neckwear that was reminiscent of a picnic blanket – arguably giving the piece two functions. Such iterations were seen on the runways of Etro, Burberry, Saint Laurent and Marni, the latter of which offered up a bulky, floor-length style that defied typical proportions. Similar over-the-top lengths could also be spotted at Paul Smith, Michael Kors and Louis Vuitton, where muted tones took hold. Meanwhile, other brands opted for scarves that fully encapsulated the body, many in the form of draped cape-like pieces, present in the collections of Stella McCartney, The Row and Gabriela Hearst.

Credits: Image: Burberry

How to style it:

As mentioned before, the scarf is an item that can be added to just about any outfit as an extra layer of warmth on a cold day. The accessory is very versatile, yet can be a fashionable wardrobe addition with many colourful prints, daring silhouettes and fascinating textures becoming increasingly available as alternatives to standard neckwear. While smaller shapes can fit with long-line coats or to zhuzh up denim jackets, larger pieces can be wrapped around the body as a sole outerwear item, or in combination with garments that match seamlessly with the print.

Credits: Image: Elsewhere

The wrap around scarf is an elevated iteration of a standard neckwear accessory that is a staple autumn/winter wardrobe piece for a wide audience. Such iterations have seen the item take on new, daring shapes, appealing to the fashion audience as an update for those looking to bring some edge to their accessory selection.