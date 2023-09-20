Item of the week: the print trousers

What it is:

Tailored pants took on new heights during spring/summer 2024 collections, in the form of eye-catching prints in bold colourways and graphic patterns. Print variations that were generally favoured among SS24 menswear collections, where they ranged from psychedelic shapes to more painterly techniques. The silhouette type they could be seen on also differed greatly, taking over suit pants, sweats and casual pyjama pants. Hints of such printed pants’ future popularity could further be seen among a selection of womenswear already shown for the season, where the addition of animal print was also present.

Original Penguin. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

Printed pants are a fun addition to a collection, typically offering bright, popping colours that bring a contrast to the rest of the line. As mentioned, such a style was prevalent among a vast variation of different pant types in runway displays, and therefore provided a wider scope of accessibility and appeal to a large audience. Additionally, the look was spotted in a series of more genderless silhouettes, further emphasising this quality. For spring/summer, printed pants are particularly popular as a form of eveningwear too, often found in floaty materials that cater to warmer days, and with colour palettes that closely fit the period’s aesthetic.

Mey. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

For SS24, a variety of designers took on printed trousers in their own way. At Dries Van Noten, for example, the brand’s harem pants donned a swirly psychedelic look in varying shades of purple. Meanwhile, at Louis Vuitton and Namesake, designers favoured a more graphic approach to print; the former with boxy shapes, the latter with a pattern reminiscent of the 80s. While brands like Rhude opted for an intricate scarf print for their floaty lounge trousers, Paul Smith’s more tailored iteration featured a painterly perspective that gave off a handmade feel.

Selected Homme. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

Printed pants are a fun piece to style as each of the colours donned in the pattern can be applied to the other elements of an outfit. There is also a chance that the trouser comes with a matching top half – possibly in the form of a blazer or shirt – making a complete outfit that is effortlessly stylish. If the pants are floaty or slightly tailored, loose-fit button-ups are a perfect pairing option and can be layered over contrasting vests for a Mediterranean-like ensemble. To finish this look off, add a pair of leather sandals or sleek trainers to enhance the beachy-feel. More casual pants, like harem silhouettes or wide-leg cuts, work well alongside oversized fits, with hoodies or graphic print t-shirts further emphasising the nonchalance desired.

Etro. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Printed pants, whether found in painterly or more graphic patterns, are to be undoubtedly a definitive part of the upcoming spring/summer season. Favoured among both men’s and women’s collections, the pieces are a statement in themselves and can tie together any outfit for those willing to be a little more daring.

Scotch & Soda. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.