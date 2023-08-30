Item of the week: the relaxed suit trouser

What it is:

In what appears to be another evolution of the casualisation of the workplace, relaxed fitted suiting was a popular choice of tailoring on the SS24 runways, prevalent in both the collections of mens- and womenswear. Whether low-waisted or wide-legged, the suit trousers took on new forms for the season, also hinting at the increased presence of Gen Z in the workplace, a group looking for a more nonchalant approach to the formal wardrobe. Styles and techniques varied both in form and in full looks, some paired with matching blazers while others could be seen alongside contrasting shirting or loungewear.

Kenneth Cole. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Why you’ll want it:

Aligning with the aforementioned trends, the relaxed suit trouser is a piece that caters to the increasing demand for more casual workplace clothing. This concept has been brought on by both the hybrid working style triggered by the pandemic, as well as the growing presence of younger generations in the workplace, many of which actively seek expressive, non-conforming alternatives. Such behaviours have been avidly reported on by FashionSnoops, which defined ‘Office Punk’ as a stand out trend that was rising up the ranks on social media and in the real world. The trend firm stated that the idea refers to the repurposing of stereotypical workwear Gen Z has adopted, rebelling against the customary attire.

Na-kd. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Where we’ve seen it:

Relaxed fit suit trousers were a common choice of pants on the runways, present in collections targeted towards both men and women. Wide-set, floaty materials made up a large part of the various offerings, as seen in the lines of Dries Van Noten, Doublet and Sacai. Other popular silhouettes came in the form of low-waist, yet still highly tailored trousers, that were often elongated or hung loosely around the lower legs, examples of which were present at Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Hed Mayner Givenchy and LGN Louis Gabriel Nouchi. Meanwhile, others offered more elevated takes on the design, such as that of Egonlab, where trousers featured corset-like details, or Namesake, which layered enlarged suit trousers over joggers.

Dorothee Schumacher. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

How to style it:

The wearer’s approach to the relaxed suit pants entirely depends on how “relaxed” they want it to be. If they want to elevate the look yet still keeping a more casual aesthetic to the outfit, the pants can be paired with a matching oversized blazer or waistcoat, layered over a basic t-shirt or loose-fit shirt. It is also an option to just wear a loose-fit button up, adding accessories like a neck scarf or minimalist necklaces to bolster the fit. Shoes like sneakers are the perfect way to round the outfit up, keeping it well in line with the casual trend desired.

Studio Eva D. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.

Strongly linked to the increasing demand for casualised workplace attire, the relaxed fit suit trousers cater directly into this aesthetic, addressing the trend head-on in a fashion-forward approach.

Hawes&Curtis. Credits: FashionUnited Marketplace.