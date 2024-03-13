Item of the week: the retro bikini

What it is:

While we have not yet quite escaped the frosty winter months, this week’s item of the week is looking ahead in excited anticipation for summer, and is therefore diving into one of the top swimwear trends for the coming season – the retro bikini. It was the swimwear runways of SS24 that truly brought this bright and colourful style to life, with brands-upon-brands opting for 70s- and 80s-esque prints for their beachside looks. From geometric graphics to flourishing tie dye, there was no shortage of nostalgia for the season, and had also been reflected in the actual styling of the shows, which ranged from netted materials and oversized sunglasses to melodramatic hats.Swimwear is, and will forever be, an integral part of the summer wardrobe. And with the continuously increasing return of tourists to favoured beach resorts, it remains an important focus point for retailers and their collections. When it comes to the retro bikini, it is the bright prints and fun shapes that are sure to stand out among the noise, bringing life to consumer suitcases and bold style to the swimming pool. Such a trend also leans into the desire for nostalgia that has captured shoppers’ attention in recent years, as seen in the influx of Y2K influence that has naturally evolved into a call for earlier decades.As such, 70s and 80s prints were a conspicuous part of the Miami Swim Week runways, included in a wide range of collections by some of the event’s most prestigious brands. Shan and Sense of G fully encapsulated the look with multicoloured neon, psychedelic prints, with the latter brand only pushing the nostalgia aspect even further by including rollerblades and a matching bandana in the final outfit. Meanwhile, Pink Melon Swimwear and Lila Nikole opted for similarly colourful tie dyes pieces, while Curve Collection and Axil Swim stuck to geometric graphics for their own. It was The Blonds, however, that truly ramped up the retro spin, offering up a metallic, halterneck swimsuit with a mini skirt, vintage glasses and styling reminiscent of a fitness instructor.The Blonds is also perfect to take styling cues from. As per the brand’s runway, which was entirely themed around an 80s disco aesthetic, fun additions to complete the look could be a matching headscarf, colourful sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings or bold accessories, disregarding the typical pared down attire usually seen on the beach, and instead bringing a sense of glam to holiday destinations. Sheer overlays are also a good addition acting as a more transitional layer that takes the wearer from the hotel room to the pool side, providing effortless yet fashionable style.For this summer season, we are looking to era’s past to inform our beachside looks, opting for bright, fluorescent prints and bold cuts to elevate our holiday attire and bring a bit of glam to the wardrobe.