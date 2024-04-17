Item of the week: the ruffle hem dress

What it is:

Voluminous skirting was a big trend for autumn/winter 2024 collections, but none more so than ones with ruffled hemlines. Such a style was formulated through a variety of techniques, whether it be extreme layering or intricate gathering, they all came to a head in billowing shapes that exaggerated the lower half of a gown. These would most often be seen in drop-hem dresses or puffy babydoll silhouettes. And yet, while styles may have varied drastically, a ruffled hem continued to define many a dress for this season’s runway collections.As evening wear continues to make its triumphant comeback, consumers will be looking for a standout piece to wear to the influx and backlog of occasions coming up on their schedule. As such, the vast variety of ruffle hem dresses provides them with an extensive range of choice depending on their taste. Some of these silhouettes also mirror a wider trend favoured among Gen Z for drop-waist garments, an influx of which have made their way into ever-evolving social media trends and as such retain a significant relevance among younger consumers.On the runway, the ruffle hem dress came in many forms for autumn/winter 2024. At Marques’Almeida, for example, it appeared as a wide-cut, drop-waist midi in a bright pink hue. This vastly contrasted Tory Burch’s mini dress, for which the skirt took its shape in multiple layers that pleated over one another before falling in a ruffled hem. For Annie’s Ibiza, the hemlines came with a more intricate technique, while sitting in an asymmetric shape that flowed from a fitted bustier. Molly Goddard, meanwhile, took ruffles to a whole new level in a wide-set skirt that came with detailed texture from the waist down, an exaggerated silhouette that was balanced out by similarly texturised shoulders.Ruffle hem dresses are the perfect occasion pieces that can act as a statement for the wearer entirely on their own. There are options, however, to dress the garment up even more, and elevate the style for the sake of tying an outfit together. For a longer, drop-hem gown, chunky earrings and form-fitting, calf-length boots are two accessories that effortlessly finish the look off, for example. Add a small, minimalist handbag and leave the dress to then speak for itself. For shorter ruffle hems, a similar idea can be executed, except adding loafers and tights can bring the dress into daywear for further wardrobe options.The ruffle hem dress is a fun evolution of the drop-hem look, bringing volume and alternate silhouettes to the evening wear wardrobe for those willing to dare a little.