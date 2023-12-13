Item of the week: the statement choker

What it is:

While commonly linked to trends prevailing in the 90s and 00s, the choker necklace’s origins actually span back hundreds of years, with Anne Boleyn often understood to be the first documented individual to be portrayed in a painting wearing such a necklace. Since then, the choker has rarely fluctuated in popularity, and has instead been an accessory item that has adapted according to the time period, seeing it take on many forms. Now, the piece has experienced yet another resurgence, becoming the necklace style of choice for SS24, this time appearing in bold shapes and sizes making it a stand-out statement.Chokers were framed as the must-have accessory for SS24, appearing on an array of runways in statement shapes and adorned with bold embellishments. Their prominence underlines the foreseeable future for these necklace types, as they are thrust back into the limelight for consumers that are either exploring the trend as a new venture or returning to it with nostalgia. The bold styles that swept the runway are a perfect way to reintroduce the piece for new and older audiences that are looking for a daring item to take them into the holiday seasons and build on their fashion-forward wardrobe.One choker style that really had its heyday for SS24 utilised fabric to make a flower shape along the neck. Brands like Christian Cowan and Ulla Johnson did just that, while Keqiao and Pedro Del Herrio also put fabric to use albeit in alternating ways. Oversized beading was another popular choker style, present on the runways of Stella McCartney, Zimmermann and Emilia Wickstead, where eye-catching designs drew looks together. Laquan Smith, on the other hand, summoned up the world of 70s sci-fi films with its own take on the choker, a ribbed metal piece that traversed the neck.With statement chokers, the wearer can allow the piece to speak for itself, using it as a way to tie a simple look together to elevate an outfit effortlessly. This means the necklace can be paired with minimalist garments, such as a little black dress or a pared down two-piece suit, each of which will immediately be stepped up a notch when a statement choker is added. For maximalists, however, don’t be afraid to take the statement one step further. Bold prints that potentially match the necklace’s colourway or contrasting textures that diverge from the choker’s own are good ways to amp up the volume.Choker necklaces are making a big come back for SS24, in more ways than one – the other being size. Scaled up, highly embellished or with bulky beading, this accessory is here to make a statement for this season that is loud and proud.