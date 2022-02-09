Item of the week: the statement tee

What it is:

A print t-shirt may not be the style statement fashion junkies typically look towards but this season’s statement tee is more than just about an eye-catching print. T-shirts with messages on are making their way back into the limelight with new meanings - think less ‘Live, Laugh, Love’ and more Balenciaga-esque wit. The style can be used as either a means of expressing an opinion, a medium to share thoughts or simply just as a style statement. The printed t-shirt established itself as a form of self-expression in the 1960s, where the staple garment was used as a platform for protests and marketing. From the civil rights movement to politically-charged marches today, it continues to play a significant part in delivering strong messages. For designers that adopted the trend for their own collections, it provided them with their own medium to express opinions that likely resonate with their customer group and the values they may hold themselves. Its prominence in both lifestyle trends and the high-fashion runway confirms the statement tee is back and just as assertive as ever.The t-shirt is an item that, no matter what happens, will never decrease in popularity. It is a seasonless staple wardrobe piece with unlimited styling possibilities and the ability to appeal to every customer group, in consideration of the design qualities. The statement tee, in particular, has a place in today’s trends as an item that can translate current lifestyle movements into a wearable, tangible garment. Political and social motions that are evident today bring a further use for the statement tee, taking it beyond a fashion item and establishing it more of an item of self-expression. Immediately, the t-shirt becomes a platform to share an opinion or a belief, worn by those who want to make their ideals known. Retailers can make use of this trend by providing tees that fit with the values of their customer group in an authentic and thoughtful manner.Balenciaga and Vetements are both known for their statement-making looks and bold design values, characteristics that the houses have both managed to translate into the simple t-shirt silhouette. Season after season, Balenciaga turns out highly sought-after tees that often come with compelling messages, whether it be the brand’s ‘political campaign’ collection or word art-like graphics. A recent collection by the brand saw it share a brief take on circular fashion, releasing a t-shirt that stated the wearer was going to donate the top once it was finished with. Vetements also took on the print tee in its AW22 collection, in which it aimed to redefine haute couture through a money-themed line. Pieces in the collection donned statements such as ‘Money can’t buy me happiness but Vetements can’ and ‘I did nothing, I just got lucky’. In a similar, yet surprisingly, grunge fashion, Chloé has also been known to adopt the statement tee trend. A collaboration with 60’s artist Corita Kent saw the usually clean-cut label unveil a collection of tees with powerful statements calling on the wearer and its viewers to ‘Get with the gang’.If you want to bring the t-shirt beyond the standard tee and jeans combo, there are many ways to elevate the garment and transform it into a fashion-forward piece. Layering is a great way to do just that, giving the simple item a little more depth and helping it move from season to season seamlessly. For a t-shirt with an oversized fit, grab a basic hoodie to place underneath it. The look enables the wearer to continue showing off the t-shirt design whilst also staying warm in colder weather. A shirt or turtle neck are also good underlayer options that help to elevate the t-shirt and make it a suitable winter garment. If using this method, simple colours are an easy quick styling fix, while contrasting patterns can make the outfit a little more daring. A shirt can also be a great overlayer, with a flannel or oversized button-down both great ways to spruce up a tee. Pair the layers with high-waisted, loose fit jeans and converse for an effortless 90s outfit or dress up the look with a fitted skirt and boots for a casual evening style.The statement tee still holds meaning to those who want to express themselves through their outfit. Whether it is to deliver a message or simply rock a logo, its simplicity paired with its ability to exhibit someones personal style makes it a continuously popular item that regularly comes back when social movements deem it necessary.