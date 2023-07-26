Item of the week: the suit shorts

What it is:

If there was one item of clothing that really defined men’s tailoring for SS24, it was that of the suit short, a sleek addition to the bottoms category that provided a modern update to formalwear. While some men may see a shift to short suits as somewhat audacious, the piece has been widely accepted by designers, some of whom continue to endorse the ‘daring’ garment season-after-season in their menswear lines. Meanwhile, in womenswear, the look is less disputed, with women more widely accepting the summer-friendly style.

Why you’ll want it:

In contrast to the standard blazer and trouser combo, short suits allow for breathability and a cooler alternative for warmer days. Over time, they have also become a more genderless piece, making their way into both menswear and womenswear collections – yet it is the latter that considers the item as more of a staple. Their resurgence in menswear, however, has largely been triggered by the accelerating ‘preppy’ trend, widely adopted by brands like Louis Vuitton and Dsquared2, where collegiate-inspired clothing has been flung into the forefront.

Where we’ve seen it:

Suit shorts were all over the menswear runways for SS24, seen in various sleek iterations that offered a glimpse at options beyond the traditional tailored trouser. For Prada, for example, shorts defined a huge part of the collection, seen on almost every model that walked down its industrial catwalk. Some were paired with matching blazers, notably tucked into their high waist, while others contrasted print shirts or colourful outerwear. Similar styling could be viewed at MSGM, Hermes and Valentino, while brands like Zegna and Paul Smith instead opted for matching shirts to complete the look in a more contemporary fashion.

How to style it:

For women, the suit short is a simple styling look, easily paired with blouses and blazers to complete an effortless outfit that can work on both a formal and casual level. Pair the pieces with sneakers or strappy heels, depending on the occasion in which it is being worn. Meanwhile, for men, the opportunities to experiment with the suit shorts are endless. To keep in the theme of ‘daring’ style statements, pair the garment with a snazzy print shirt, or layer the look up with similarly preppy knits or collegiate pieces.

While the suit shorts may have initially been intertwined with the classic Dandy style, today they have been incorporated into a range of fashion genres, namely that of the collegiate look or even formalwear. The summer-friendly piece is a one for men who are willing to step out of their comfort zone, while for women they are a standard wardrobe addition that provides a comfortable alternative to the standard suit.

