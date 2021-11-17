Item of the week: the sweater vest

What it is:

As we come into the season of unpredictable weather and cosy nights in, look no further than the versatile and all-inclusive sweater vest. If you haven’t seen this item making its round throughout the fashion world, you may be living under a rock. The look was a common occurrence in both the retro 70s and 90s prep eras and has made its return as a handy must-have for all seasons. Available oversized, fitted or in between, its possibilities are just about endless, unlike its sleeves, and its shape is just perfect for a distinctive layering moment.

Image: Nu-in

Why you’ll want it:

The sweater vest is an item that holds the possibility of enduring multiple seasons, making it a suitable short term and long term purchase. It has grown back into the limelight over the past year as a versatile piece that can be implemented into almost anyone’s style, coming in a wide variety of colours, fabrics and forms. This versatility is also evident in the vast layering opportunities it presents, cementing its place as a permanent wardrobe essential. Furthermore, it comes with no gender boundaries. Whether it is oversized or has a snug fit, the sweater vest is an item that holds a diverse appeal for all shoppers, allowing for it to be separated from the restraints of traditional gender divisions.

Image: Molly Bracken

Where we’ve seen it:

For the spring/summer 2022 season, Maison Margiela offered up an alternative to the familiar Fair Isle design, presenting a blurred version of the pattern on a woollen sweater. Available across both men’s and womenswear, the unfitted piece took on a new form with the optical illusion appearance. For British fashion house Erdem’s debut menswear collection, the label presented a range of clean-cut, striped vests that offered up a further play on the crossover between feminine and masculine. Meanwhile, over at Paul Smith, the house explored the typically preppy side of the item, revealing its ‘porter stripe’ v-neck version, while Dior Homme took a logo-centred approach for its runway vest selection.

Image: Only

How to style it:

Layering is the defining element to working this sleeveless style in the coming months, with lots of leeways to experiment with the look. A starting point is to keep the 70’s vibes flowing, with Only’s detailed knit vest complete in a patterned material reminiscent of the era. Pair the piece with flared denim pants and a fitted shirt with a pointed collar to channel the decade of disco. If the 70s is not really your customers’ thing, dive into the 60’s flower power period. Molly Bracken’s chunky knit vests pair perfectly with flowing floral dresses and black ankle boots, fully embracing the boho spirit.

For a more toned-down look, consider Filippa K’s oversized Corinne vest, paired with a simple oversized shirt and mom jeans for a preppy appeal, much like its 90s roots. Or explore the genderless clothing trend with Stella McCartney’s asymmetric tank, easily thrown together with a pair of baggy jeans and skater shoes for an effortlessly stylish look.

Image: Stella McCartney

Overall, the sweater vest has outlasted a series of defining decades and continues to make its mark in fashion today. Its ability to serve from season to season ensures it remains at the front of everyone’s wardrobe, either as an added stylish layer or a staple top. The design possibilities are endless, with options to keep it simple and subtle or to mark it as a statement piece. Not to mention, its genderless nature makes it relevant for all customers, as an inclusive addition to a store.