Item of the week: the two-piece knit

What it is:

Two-piece knit outfits were a big part of the AW22 runway season and were spotted in the collections of a number of notable designers, including JW Anderson, Gucci and Chanel. In many cases, the look was used for womenswear lines, either in sets with skirts or floor length trousers, often complete with varying knit techniques and colour themes. The style itself is mostly used for the colder seasons, however thin knits can also be worn during summer, especially for chillier evenings. This is particularly true for rib or crochet knits, which are lighter in weight.

Image: Filippa K

Why you’ll want it:

As mentioned, the two-piece knit is the perfect all-around look for autumn and winter, providing a full outfit, as well as two separate pieces, giving consumers a wide number of styling options. Some brands also create the look using light weight knit styles, such as ribbed, making the set something that can be used all year round. The look itself has seen much experimentation by different brands, resulting in an array of options and making it an outfit that can appeal to a wide consumer group, both of younger or more mature shoppers.

Image: Na-kd

Where we’ve seen it:

There was an array of two-piece knits on the AW22 runways, with many brands experimenting in order to offer their own interpretation of the outfit. While some brands like Jil Sander and Rejina Pyro presented refined two pieces, with simple silhouettes and elevated shapes, others experimented with the style. Among those doing so was Marine Serre, which displayed knits in mismatched patches, and Dsquared2, which layered multiple contrasting knits over one another. For Gucci’s Adidas collaboration, the pair offered up a sportswear-inspired crochet two-piece complete with Adidas’ signature three-stripe, while Gabriela Hearst also took on the crochet technique, albeit in a colourful skirt and top combo.

Image: J. Lindeberg

How to style it:

The two-piece knit set is an all around outfit that can work perfectly standing by itself. The style can be worn on a daily basis with the use of sneakers, or it can be elevated for evening purposes by pairing heeled boots or sandals and a little clutch bag. For colder nights, pair the outfit with a long-line coat and scarf to make it even more weather appropriate. Alternatively, the pieces can also be worn separately, with both the bottoms and the top working with just about any other item, depending on the intended style goal.

Image: A Line

The two-piece knit, while often associated with colder months, has seen a fair amount of experimentation and adaptation, making it an all-around outfit that can often be suitable through every season. Its prominence on AW22 suggests that it will be a big player in upcoming collections as shoppers look towards purchasing easy outfit alternatives.

Image: Karl Lagerfeld