Item of the week: the utility jacket

Utility wear was prominent throughout collections in the SS23 season, as both a response to the bleakness of current affairs, like war, and an evolution of streetwear, which has seen various military-inspired styles become more elevated. The utility jacket is one iteration of this trend, and refers to jacket styles that hold specific practical qualities, such as multiple pockets and lightweight materials. Its colour palette also remains consistent between brands, with most pieces falling under this category appearing in hues like khaki, beige, navy blue and grey.While utility jackets are often linked to military wear, modernised versions of the style have turned it into a practical fashion-forward piece that appeals to a wide audience and rarely falls out of favour with consumers. The item itself is made to last through multiple seasons, with its usually thin fabric that enables both layering and an easy cover up, and provides a long-lasting garment that shoppers can purchase as an investment. Additionally, many brands that offer up this item design it to be a unisex piece, once again expanding its potential and reach for an expansive audience.Utility jackets had a strong presence on SS23 runways, with many designers bringing the look to life with fashion-forward updates and experimental materials. Miu Miu offered up a khaki, waterproof pullover version of the jacket, with an elasticated waistband and oversized breast pockets, meanwhile Stella McCartney merged the style with a trench, mixing up the two silhouettes to form a unique take on utility. Contrasting its heavily sequined collection, Isabel Marant opted for beige camouflage for its utilitarian jacket, a contrast to Burberry, which also took on the trend, albeit in an oversized form.Styling the utility jacket can remain simple and uncomplicated, especially for dailywear – which is essentially its fashion-related purpose. The item can be paired easily with jeans or loose-fit trousers, topped off with sneakers or boots to round the look up. Shoppers can experiment with the item for their top half, layering it with button up shirts, turtle necks or striped t-shirts. Some brands take the look one step further, opting to also launch matching trousers for a full co-ord outfit that ties the pieces together and makes it an even easier addition to the wardrobe.The utility jacket is a natural progression of similar trends that took hold throughout AW22 and SS23 seasons, elevated for luxury fashion and simplified for high street brands. The piece has been modernised for today’s consumer, with more youthful silhouettes and experimental designs bringing the jacket into a new life.