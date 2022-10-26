Item of the week: the waistcoat

What it is:

Image: Aline Yaneli

Why you’ll want it:

Image: Babista

Where we’ve seen it:

Image: Dorothee Schumacher

How to style it:

Image: Elsewhere

Image: Na-kd

‘Waistcoat’ typically refers to a sleeveless, button-up garment, often seen worn over a formal shirt and necktie. However, as trends collide for the upcoming season, the usually formal workwear piece has taken on a new form, seeing it become popular among the fashion-forward crowd as a trendy outfit addition. Brands and retailers have experimented to create new iterations of the silhouette, modernising the design for a younger audience, which has resulted in its development into a genderless wardrobe accessory. Now, the waistcoat has transcended its initial purpose, seeing versions that vary from fitted tailoring to baggy, androgynous cuts.Waistcoats have seemingly appeared from nowhere this season, and have been removed from their stuffy, businessman origins to draw in the style-savvy crowd. As brands experiment with the look, new versions of the traditional silhouette have risen, making it popular among a wide range of fashion-focused shoppers looking to get in on the trend. And their sudden climb to the top hasn’t gone unnoticed. In June this year, for example, British retailer John Lewis reported a 53 percent increase in searches for the sleeveless garment. Its fashion transformation comes as trends from the 90s make a resurgence, as well as the growth in popularity for casual workplace attire, which has seen office garments expand out of their formality.Like other typical workwear, the waistcoat had a prominent presence on SS23 runways, albeit in a more casual form. Grace Wales Bonner showed the sleeveless look alongside loose-fit, printed trousers, while MM6 Maison Margiela revealed a cropped iteration of the silhouette with a lace-up fastening. In contrast, Boss and Giorgio Armani each presented individual takes on office wear, in which the waistcoat played a part. However, each look presented by the brands drew a modernised twist on the typically formal wardrobe. Ahluwalia also took on the waistcoat with patchwork materials, a similar technique that was additionally applied to Coach’s version of the design, which was sported by rapper Lil Nas X.The waistcoat can work in a number of ways, making it an additional fashionable layer for everything from printed chiffon shirts to graphic t-shirts. You can also twist its office identity by sporting it with a tie and loose-fitted trousers or a leather jacket, modernising the typical workwear uniform. Another option is to pair the look with matching pants or a skirt, completing the suit. To dress the outfit down, place a t-shirt or an oversized button-up under the waistcoat, or wear the design on its own. Tie the look together with layered jewellery pieces and boots.Like many office-related garments, this season has seen the waistcoat take on a new, modernised appearance, largely due to clashing trends that have caused a resurgence of the sleeveless silhouette. As brands continue to experiment with its look, the piece has become a fun addition to the SS23 wardrobe.